Creator reveals hilarious pasta comment that got him banned from TikTok Live

Dylan Horetski . 22 minutes ago

A creator by the name of “Brokenatbest’ was banned from TikTok Live streams for “harassment and bullying,” but has revealed the hilarious comment that got him wrongfully banned.

As TikTok has continued to grow throughout the years, the platform added live-stream features in an attempt to compete with Twitch and YouTube Gaming.

It’s boosted a lot of creators’ ability to interact with their fans, however, sometimes they’re hit with bans for seemingly no reason.

In his video, Brokenatbest revealed that his live stream ended because he received a ban from TikTok for “harassment and bullying.”

However, he wasn’t harassing or bullying anybody during his stream. It was a comment about lasagna that led to his ban.

“The reason for that is because I said lasagna isn’t a real pasta because all you can make with it is a casserole. While you can make a casserole from any pasta, you cannot make any other pasta dish from lasagna and so because of that, it is defective,” he explained.

The video quickly gained traction with fans, who took to the comments to express their thoughts.

One user said: “I’m sorry I brought up casserole.”

While another replied: “Damn, I’ve said much worse in lives for sure.”

Others simply echoed the creator’s thoughts about the situation and agreed with the fact someone in his TikTok Live must have reported it.

Thankfully his live-streaming privileges have returned, but maybe next time the creator won’t make fun of pasta.

