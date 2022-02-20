Couple goes viral on TikTok for incredible house transformation

TikTok couple hardware2home have gone viral for their video displaying renovations they made to a building from 1906 which they turned into an incredible home.

TikTok has become the perfect short-form video platform to share before-and-after transformations.

Although the videos that usually go viral are typically makeup-related, one has exploded for showing off an unbelievable home alteration.

100-year-old building transformation goes viral

Hardware2home, a couple whose children recently moved out, notched over nine million views for their work on an old building they turned into a home.

The structure, originally built in 1906, served as the town’s hardware store for 100 years.

The couple sold their original house after becoming empty nesters and began work on the hardware store to transform it into a liveable space.

They revealed the tons of work they did in order to re-do the brick walls and old wood floor, modernizing the space, which looked to be no easy feat.

In a follow-up video, hardware2home shared a wider look at the living room before and after the redesign.

The clip revealed an incredible white-finished fireplace perfectly accented with Christmas decorations.

Their hard work on the building earned them an amazing new place to live, as well as their first viral video. The couple continues to share videos revealing parts of the home, including bedrooms and even the outside.