Coheed and Cambria singer wants to make band’s music safe for Twitch streams

Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez has revealed that he hopes to make the band’s music safe for Twitch streams in the future.

Since 2001, Coheed and Cambria has been one of the most popular progressive rock bands with songs spanning 10 albums — their most recent being Vaxis II, which was released in June 2022.

Outside of creating music, the band’s frontman Claudio Sanchez has been a bit of a Twitch streamer, amassing over 13k followers since April 2020.

As Twitch gains popularity with musicians like Claudio, Fans are left to wonder whether or not they can play their music on stream without the risk of DMCA strikes.

During a recent interview with The Washington Post, Claudio updated fans on his stance towards fans playing their favorite Coheed and Cambria songs on stream.

Claudio Sanchez wants to make Coheed songs safe for Twitch

During the interview, Claudio revealed that potential DMCA issues stemming from playing licensed music are one of the reasons why he deletes his Twitch VOD after streaming.

Sanchez also added that he’s interested in making Coheed’s extensive library available for streamers to safely play during their broadcast, even going as far as saying: “I think at some point, that’ll probably become a reality.”

YouTube: Coheed and Cambria

Currently, Twitch creators cannot play any licensed music on stream without risking a DMCA strike that can cause anything from the removal of your VOD or clip, all the way to causing your channel to receive a ban.

If a band as big as Coheed and Cambria were able to make their music safe for Twitch broadcasters around the world, it may lead the way to more bands following suit — which would be huge for the platform.