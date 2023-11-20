Chipotle in Kansas City changes its name after Travis Kelce’s old tweet goes viral

A Chipotle restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri changed their name ahead of the Chiefs’ game tonight after an old Travis Kelce tweet resurfaced.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has consistently made headlines with both his football and relationship stats.

However, most recently, Kelce’s resurfaced tweet about Chipotle has caused a location in Kansas City to change their restaurant’s name ahead of tonight’s Chiefs game.

To make the ordeal even more official, the restaurant even added a new sign to mimic Kelce’s hilarious tweet.

Chipotle’s official X/Twitter account changed its name to mimic Travis Kelce’s old tweet

Twelve years ago, on April 27, 2011, Travis Kelce tweeted, “Went from class to therapy, now I need some #chipolte and then I’m off to check out my new apt!!”

However, he misspelled “Chipotle” by switching the t and the l.

Though the tweet was from many years ago, an actual Chipotle in Kansas City chose to change the sign of their restaurant to mimic how Kelce misspelled it.

The sign is already hanging from the Kansas City location, as the Chiefs will be playing the Philadelphia Eagles tonight at their home stadium, Arrowhead.

Chipotle’s official X/Twitter account also changed its name to “Chipolte” to go along with Kelce’s tweet.

Though some fans trolled Kelce for his spelling mistake, others commended him for being relatable for dining at the same place every day people eat at.

Some fans even commented their best Taylor Swift and Chipotle puns like, “Sometimes I feel like Chipotle is a sexy baby.” While another added in some football talk by asking Chipotle to “throw” them a free burrito.

As for tonight’s game, the Chiefs (7-2) and Eagles (8-1) go head-to-head at 8:15 p.m. EST.