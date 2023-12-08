Chef disgusts TikTok by cooking shrimp in plane’s bathroom sink

A chef has gone viral yet again for his cooking, but this time, he used an airplane bathroom as his kitchen.

Chef Barfly is known on TikTok for cooking various meals in just about any bathroom he can find.

He’s cooked French onion soup, baby back ribs, fried chicken, and most recently — shrimp and mashed potatoes.

However, Barfly went above and beyond this time, cooking his meal in an airplane bathroom.

TikTokers question how Chef got his cookware past TSA

Admitting that it was a “terrible idea,” Chef Barfly used the bathroom sink of an airplane mid-flight to cook his latest smorgasbord.

He even brought his own kitchen supplies like two 6V batteries wired to an immersion beverage heater.

To make his shrimp and mashed potatoes drenched in garlic butter, he made sure the sink wouldn’t drain.

Chef Barfly then filled the sink with water and shrimp as he submerged the beverage heater into the mixture. The shrimp then began to cook.

He then mashed his potatoes in the same sink, which was emptied at that point. However, he used his hands for the whole process, leaving TikTokers disgusted by the whole ordeal.

One viewer commented on his video, “Cooking on the diaper changing station is crazy.”

While another wrote, “Eating it out of the barf bag is the most sanitary part.”

One person even commented saying that Chef Barfly’s immune system must be “top tier.” While another asked the obvious question of how he got through TSA with his cookware.

And though his cooking methods are clearly unsanitary, Chef Barfly continues to do his thing despite the negative commentary, as he’s grown a TikTok following of over 155K people who think his cooking is off the charts.