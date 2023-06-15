TikTok chef goes viral cooking in hotel bathrooms: “Dude is a menace”

A TikTok chef has been going viral for his “genius” cooking skills in hotel rooms, but some viewers can’t help but raise their eyebrows at what he’s been doing.

Just like every other social media platform out there, cooking is one of TikTok’s favorite genres. Viewers are obsessed with cooking hacks, tips, and unique recipes, with many of these going viral over the last few years. Just take the viral cinnamon roll recipe, for example.

However, if you’ve not found yourself in that cooking corner of TikTok recently, you may have missed what has been unfolding with Barfly7777.

The TikToker chef has been going viral in cooking circles because of the meals he’s been cooking up in hotel bathrooms. Some of the videos have gotten up to 6 million views, and while some viewers are impressed, others are concerned.

Chef goes viral as TikTok users can’t believe he’s cooking in bathrooms

Yes, that’s right, he’s been cooking full-fledged meals in hotel bathrooms and even using toilets to help him out store his ingredients.

The TikToker isn’t cooking rudimentary meals either. In some clips, he’s cooked racks of ribs and steak with garlic and shrimp potatoes, and he’s even had a go at making spaghetti bolognese.

It’s not like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and he’s cooking on radiators, however, Barfly7777 does have proper grill pads to cook meat. It’s impressive, really, but not all viewers have seen it that way.

“I have so many questions,” commented one user. “Whenever this guy enters a hotel, housekeepers scream inside,” added another. “Dude is a chef and a menace,” another said. “I trust gas station sushi more than this.”

Other viewers called his work “genius” but also felt for the staff that may have to see his handy work in the bathrooms. “You better tip the Houskeeper WELL,” another commenter added.