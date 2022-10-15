Charlie Puth reveals how TikTok transformed his music career

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

Singer Charlie Puth has explained how TikTok has changed his music career, with the star having amassed a huge following of over 19 million on the app.

Charlie Puth is known best for songs such as ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore,’ and on October 3, he released his third studio album, titled ‘Charlie,’ featuring popular tracks like ‘Light Switch.’

Puth is particularly active on short-form video platform TikTok, where he often shares videos about his music as well as the music-making process. The star now has over 19 million followers on the app, and he regularly gets millions of views on his videos.

In an interview with Variety, Charlie was asked how TikTok has transformed his music career, with the singer saying in response: “It made me very open-minded to showing the process. I used to have this mentality of ‘I need to go away for an extended period of time and work on my music alone and not show anybody and give away the secrets.’ But now I can give every secret away. It actually makes the songs more vibrant.”

He explained that his pivot to TikTok started “a little bit out of boredom,” adding: “I had to perform for people digitally, and [that] meant making songs in front of them. When millions of people get excited hearing you make a song, it makes you want to finish that song and make it even better. It took the place of me being backstage.”

Charlie has posted a number of videos to TikTok, but he went on to reveal that he doesn’t regret sharing any of them. “My main goal on TikTok is to prove that everything is musical, and the way to convey that message is through comedy,” he said.

“I think I’ve proven that you can drop a bunch of spoons on the floor, and they make notes. People can burp and fart, and you can autotune that, and put it to a beat.”

Puth’s songs have been immensely popular on TikTok, and millions of people across the world have used the star’s tracks as audio in the background of their videos.