Charli D'Amelio reveals her secret to making her viral TikToks

Charli D’Amelio has revealed the secret behind her viral TikTok videos – noting that she doesn’t put a whole lot of thought into each upload.

As TikTok has exploded in popularity in 2020, a number of creators have become mainstream stars because of it, and there are none bigger than Charli D’Amelio. The 16-year-old has over 60 million followers on the app, and has branched out to YouTube – even featuring in a Super Bowl commercial.

Every budding TikToker would, obviously, like to follow in her footsteps. Anytime Charli drops a new video, it spreads like wildfire. However, while some creators might think she does a ton of work in the background to create a video, that isn’t the case.

Speaking to The Guardian in an interview with her family, D’Amelio revealed that she doesn’t really think of things ahead of time, but there is no whiteboard or notebook full of ideas for dance routines or challenges.

“There’s no planning. The thing about making a TikTok is, whenever you’re making it, that’s when the ideas come,” Charli said, noting that she has clips and songs saved that she might want to use in her videos, but nothing much else.

Like any other social media platform, TikTok has trends that go viral – prompting the majority of creators to get involved. Given Charli’s success though, she is usually the one setting the trend – be it in the form of replicating a dance or using the on-screen captions to tell a quick story.

One of Charli's most popular recent uploads, which has racked up over 78 million views, features her parents in an impromptu dance. It's the kind of thing she might throw together in only a few minutes.

In recent weeks, the hugely successful 16-year-old and her sister, Dixie, have separated themselves from the Hype House. Yet, her popularity has suffered all that much. Moving forward, Charli is likely to remain as the most popular figure on TikTok, given that she has a 17 million follower lead over fellow TikToker Zach King.