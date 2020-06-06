Dixie & Charli D'Amelio explain the problem with TikTok's Duet feature

TikTok superstars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have revealed one downside with the app’s collaborative Duet feature for content creators.

The Duet feature on TikTok allows users to record a side-by-side clip next to their favorite creators on the platform and is often used for imitating or reacting to videos such as dances or lipsyncing.

While Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have likely received tons of Duets from their supportive fans, they have also noticed one major problem with the feature that is meant for collaboration.

The pair revealed, in an interview with The Guardian, that Duets can often be a tool for mockery, used by people to spread hate or negative responses, particularly towards popular creators such as themselves.

“You can’t really avoid them,” Dixie explained, explaining that regardless of the intention behind the Duet, it will likely get pushed to the feed of the content creator it involves. “They think you’ll never see. But it’s just not true.”

This would make it much more difficult for them to block out the negativity and Charli added that many fans were unaware of the feature’s downsides, adding, “I don’t think people understand that.”

“Learning to deal with hate,” Dixie chimed in, revealing that they were still adjusting to the fame, “that’s the part we’re still working on, It gets very frustrating.”

Dixie also revealed earlier in the interview that she wanted to shield Charli from much of the negativity, adding, “I wish I could protect her a little bit more from the haters.”

With over 75 million fans on TikTok between them, much of the feedback they receive will be overwhelmingly positive. But, just a few trolls can ruin it for everyone.

Charli still stands as the most popular creator on the rising platform and shows no sign of giving up the title after surpassing Loren Gray in followers in March.