Charli D'Amelio reacts to Thomas Petrou's bizarre prank on Lil Huddy

TikTok stars Chase ‘Lil Huddy’ Hudson and Charli D’Amelio parted ways in mid-April — but it doesn’t look like Huddy’s friends are interested in letting him move on from his past romance.

The TikTokkers’ relationship quickly dissolved following accusations of infidelity against Hudson, with creator Josh Richards alleging he’d sent direct messages to Nessa Barret with ulterior intentions.

After dropping a viral diss track against Hudson, he and D’Amelio announced their breakup to fans in separate Instagram stories — but the fallout from their past romance is still going strong.

Advertisement

Thomas Petrou, co-founder of the Hype House of TikTok fame, decided to pull a prank on Hudson by covering his bedroom with posters of Charli D’Amelio.

Hudson reacted to the practical joke in a TikTok on May 26, seemingly overwhelmed by the sheer amount of posters that had been plastered all over his walls.

Advertisement

Clearly mouthing “What,” Huddy panned the camera around to show how much of his room had been overtaken by his ex-girlfriend’s photos, pulling back his hair with a defeated expression.

“Thomas covered my entire room with pictures of Charli,” he captioned his video. “Bruh I’m weak.”

Petrou also uploaded the hijinks in a TikTok of his own, where he jokingly taunted Hudson, asking, “So Chase, how do you like your new gift?”

Advertisement

“I hate myself,” he joked back, getting a laugh out of Petrou in the process.

That’s not all; Petrou also documented his prank in a vlog, where he showed off his artwork to Charli’s older sister, Dixie D’Amelio, who was completely floored by his random prank.

“That’s so mean!” she laughed as Thomas showed her the room. “Oh my god. I love it!”

Advertisement

He even showed his joke off to Charli, who was quick to tell him that he was the “worst person ever” and urged him to stop — but her warnings didn’t dissuade him from his prank, successfully shocking her ex-boyfriend.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2CbrKc6KQ0

“I can’t escape it. Holy s**t, you did my bathroom?” Chase exclaimed, walking into his bathroom only to find another Hype House member doing an impromptu photo shoot in his bathtub — complete with bubbles and roses.

Needless to say, the prank certainly got a lot of laughs out of the House — and made for an unforgettable moment, in the process.