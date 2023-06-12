Chaos breaks out after Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III fight is stopped

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather’s latest exhibition fight with John Gotti III ended in disaster as chaos ensued in the ring after the fight came to a stop.

Since retiring in 2017, boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has touched gloves with a variety of YouTubers and influencers on his ‘exhibition tour’ — including the likes of Logan Paul and Deji.

Continuing on his tour, on June 11, Mayweather returned for his first fight in the US since 2017, where he went blow for blow with Logan Paul.

This time around, the 50-0 retired boxer stepped in the ring with John Gotti III — previously an MMA fighter and grandson of the former head of the notorious Gambino crime family.

However, the bout ended in disaster, as a brawl broke out in the ring after the fight came to a stop by the decision of the referee.

Fight breaks out in boxing ring after Mayweather fight stopped

Referee Kenny Bayliss decided to stop the fight with just a minute on the clock left during the sixth round, where Gotti was disqualified for the consistent holding of his opponent.

It’s fair to say the disqualification troubled Gotti, who said “f**k you” to Mayweather before putting his gloves back up to guard himself, where he then began to lash out — throwing several punches toward his opponent despite the fight being over.

Almost instantly, Mayweather’s entourage began swarming the ring to defend the 50-0 boxer, which in turn prompted a response from Gotti’s corner — who also jumped to their fighter’s defense.

Within seconds, dozens were in the boxing ring, including members from both camps, all while security tried their best to separate the two corners.

Several fights also broke out throughout the crowd and backstage where police then stepped to clear the arena — threatening charges for anybody who did not leave the venue immediately.

Following the scuffle in the ring, Gotti declared that Mayweather is now an “enemy for life.” However, the boxing legend looks to be unphased.