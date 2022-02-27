Cardi B calls out TikToker for not showering: “B**ch, you don’t itch?”

One TikTok user’s proud proclamation about only washing themselves once a week at most earned the scorn of Cardi B.

For most people, bathing is a fairly regular occurrence. However, one TikToker made a splash after explaining how she only showered once a week, at most.

In the last year, TikToker @cori.ontheroad started living and working out of her van while traveling around the country. After posting a TikTok explaining her personal hygiene, Cardi B just had to respond.

“Like b**ch don’t you itch?”

It all started when the TikToker replied to a comment explaining why she showers so infrequently.

“I live out in nature with my dogs, alone most of the time, they don’t care how I smell,” she explained. “My remote coworkers through the screen don’t care how I smell. I guess I’m just a dirty girl. But I will say, my skin has been way healthier, my hair has been a lot less brittle, and healthier, and whatever, I’m happy.”

Infrequent bathing isn’t necessarily a bad thing, especially if you’re living on your own and not bothering anyone else with your stink. But, Cardi definitely didn’t seem keen on the idea.

“Besides the smell… like b**ch you don’t itch?” the rapper tweeted, before quickly deleting the post. But, not before it was saved and immortalized forever.

Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ? 🤨 It’s giving itchy. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 10, 2021

It’s not the first time Cardi has called the great, unwashed masses out, either. Back in August of 2021 she tweeted “Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? It’s giving itchy.”

The rapper behind WAP has always said what’s on her mind, but we do have to wonder what caused her to delete the callout tweet. Maybe she just didn’t want to get her hands dirty.