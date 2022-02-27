TikTok’s ‘That’s Not My Name’ trend: The Ting Tings respond as iconic song goes viral again

The Ting Tings, the artists behind viral hit ‘That’s Not My Name,’ have responded to the song going viral on TikTok nearly 15 years after its original release.

TikTok is well known for its abundance of viral trends, and many of them have been inspired by particular songs. Sometimes these are brand new songs that have just made their way onto the charts, and other times it’s a throwback hit that gets a new lease of life on the viral app.

At the start of 2022, English pop duo The Ting Ting’s song ‘That’s Not My Name’ which was originally released in 2008 sparked a new viral trend, where people revealed some of the nicknames they’ve been called over the years.

Advertisement

This even led to multiple huge celebrities making videos of their own, including Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, and more.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Now, speaking to the BBC, Katie White and Jules De Martino have revealed their thoughts on the song going viral on TikTok.

They explained that they weren’t aware when the trend initially started going viral, although they had noticed a bit more activity on their social media channels.

“After a week or two, a friend said, ‘You know how many people are doing it? You should really have a look’,” White said. “And, yeah, we looked at it and it’s just been amazing seeing it growing.”

Advertisement

De Martino added: “Our phones just lit up and everything started going crazy again. We looked into it and we loved it.”

They also expressed hope that some newfound fans from TikTok will give their upcoming album a listen, now that ‘That’s Not My Name’ has become such a huge hit on the app.