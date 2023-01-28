Myth calls for help on Twitter after car stolen

Famous YouTuber and video game streamer Myth reaches out on social media following the theft of his car, asking fans in the area to help locate the missing vehicle.

Despite modern technology seemingly making personal vehicles more secure than ever before, there have been waves of carjacking and thefts over the past several years. Unfortunately, no one seems to be omitted from the frustrating situation, as a famous gamer and Twitch streamer Myth recently reported his Audi S5 stolen.

Many car owners have already heard about the TikTok trend surrounding the thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Those whose cars have been jacked using techniques shown on the mobile app have reported their vehicles completely destroyed or found abandoned far from their original locations.

For many, the theft of a car is devastating and costly, and the stress of trying to find it is made worse by how hard it can be to track a missing car down. This is exactly why Myth has taken to Twitter, reaching out to over 2.5 million viewers in an attempt to speed up the process.

Myth begs Twitter fans for help with missing Audi S5

In a Twitter post by Myth, the professional gamer and YouTuber shares the news that his Audi S5 has been stolen, stating, “If any of y’all driving around LA see a grey Audi S5 driving around holler at your boy please. My s*** got JACKED.”

Myth adds in a second post, “Just hmu and I’ll confirm the plate details on my end. Ty. Idk if this s*** will work but it would be crazy if it did.”

The plate number on the image of Myth’s car is blocked out, as he asks that anyone who sees a grey Audi S5 give him a message with the plate number and he will confirm if it is the missing vehicle.

Fans in the comments are devastated on Myth’s behalf, offering him support and sympathy over the frustrating situation. One fan states, “Bro that is brutal such a sh** feeling” while another adds, “LA car jackings suck, you won’t see it for at least a month or two, they’re good about keeping it lowkey til it shows up at a random auction in another state.”

At this time, there has been no news on whether Myth has made any progress on locating the car.