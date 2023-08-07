BTS Suga breaks down and struggles to get through last day of tour

BTS Suga broke down on the last day of his D-Day tour while he struggled to get through the last three tracks of his concert.

Fans of Suga were aware that the last day of the K-pop star’s concert would be emotional as he wrapped up his three months long solo tour.

Suga, also known as Agust D, ended D-Day: The Final, which was a three-day event in Seoul. successfully going through one song after another during his concert.

He even brought out BTS‘ leader RM, who gave fans a listen to an unreleased, untitled track.

Suga breaks down on his last tour

The singer effortlessly pulled through the first two days of the concert without any struggle. However, the last 20 minutes of the last day of the tour, made him emotional.

This will mark his last solo tour for years as he will be undertaking mandatory military service. The rapper first broke down while singing Snooze, which was a song dedicated to the late composer Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Suga tried to keep it together but broke into tears while singing the line, “Because you too are just a human, like everyone else.” The rapper took several breaks as he was singing Snooze with tears in his eyes, however, the next song he chose was difficult for fans to watch.

Suga added the song ‘Dear My Friend’ to his set list for the last three days of his concert.

The rapper had allegedly written it for a friend who struggled with addiction. He cried and tried to catch his breath while singing this song but Suga jumped right into the third track without taking any breaks.

He chose the song Amygdala, a song he wrote about depression and suicide. However, despite his breaking down, the show did end on a happy note with three other tracks.

The K-pop star added D-Day, Never Mind, and The Last, and he even went live on Weverse after the show to share that he’s alright.

Why did Suga break down?

Suga explained that he is not the type of person who cries but shared what made him tear up. He said, “My band members were there, and my seniors came too. Before, I had a dream while watching my seniors. And now I have become someone’s senior. Those 10 years flew past. And that’s when the tears came.”

Fans of the K-pop star will have to wait until they get to see him again, as BTS’ agency, Hybe, revealed that Suga will be joining the mandatory military service in a press release on July 7th.

The military service will be for 18 to 21 months and is compulsory for South Korean men who are physically fit between 18 and 35 years old.

It hasn’t been revealed what his enlistment date would be.