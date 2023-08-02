BTS’ Jungkook “embarrassed” after accidentally exposing private TikTok account

BTS member Jungkook was shocked and “embarrassed” when he realized he’d accidentally exposed his private TikTok account to millions of fans.

On Tuesday, August 1, BTS member Jungkook was shocked when he realized he’d accidentally revealed his secret TikTok account to his Weverse followers.

It happened when Jungkook decided to share a “Seven” dance cover video done by two of his juniors from BOYNEXTDOOR on TikTok. When he shared the clip, he failed to realize that his personal account name would be displayed with it.

Fans were also shocked to see Jungkook going under the name Ian on the platform, which he previously revealed could have been his stage name.

According to a translation by Twitter user miiniyoongs, Jungkoon wrote: “Ah everyone knows my TikTok account now because I shared the TikTok link kekekekekekekeke (ah I made the nickname Ian… I’m embarrassed…) That’s right, That’s me.

“But I’m not going to use it. It’s for monitoring use I quickly changed it to JK… but now that it’s known ill just leave it as is kekekekeke it’s better this way.”

He continued to write in another post: “Ah… I’m embarrassed…heh ah… don’t make fun of me the next time we see each other.”

Jungkook breaks records with fastest-growing TikTok account

The idol achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the fastest solo artist to reach 200K followers on TikTok, surpassing Taylor Swift, according to SportsKeeda. Additionally, he holds the record for being the fastest solo artist to reach 100K followers.

He broke the record of his own group BTS’s record of gaining a million followers in just a few hours.

In less than 24 hours, his TikTok account got over 4.8 million followers, and the number is continuing to grow rapidly.