Bryce Hall responds to backlash over Selena Gomez hookup joke

TikToker Bryce Hall has responded to backlash after he said he hooked up with Selena Gomez in an episode of Reality House, explaining that it was just a joke.

Bryce Hall is one of TikTok’s most popular stars, with over 21 million followers on the platform. Along with his TikTok content, he also has a YouTube channel where he uploads videos documenting his life as an influencer.

He’s also participating in season 3 of the YouTube reality show ‘Reality House,’ but a comment he made in the latest episode caught the attention of some viewers.

While playing Never Have I Ever in episode 2, the cast was given the prompt: “Never have I ever hooked up with an A-list celebrity.” Bryce quickly responded: “Wait, do we count— is Selena Gomez an A-list?”

The group didn’t seem convinced by Bryce’s answer, and some viewers gave their thoughts on his claim on social media, including TikTok user mizft.

“The only reason why you brought up Selena Gomez is because you know she’s an A-lister and that she’ll bring attention to your flop reality show,” they said, adding, “and you know it’s bad when Tana Mongeau doesn’t believe you.”

However, shortly after, Bryce responded to the criticism by leaving a comment on the video.

“It’s [a] joke lol,” he wrote. “People like you reacting to it with such hostility is what brings me enjoyment to this platform.”

People didn’t seem convinced by his response, however, with replies to his comment reading “a joke has to be funny,” and “I know you’re reading these comments and holding back tears.”

Season 3 of Reality House is garnering hundreds and thousands of views per episode so far, and has already been creating conversation online after Tana Mongeau quit the show’s first challenge over concerns about her $500 nails.