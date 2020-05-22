Bryce Hall hits back at Thomas Petrou for slamming his YouTube content

The Hype House and the Sway House are at war after TikTok star Thomas Petrou took shots at fellow creator Bryce Hall by slamming his content and claiming he was starting “drama.”

There are two massive content houses that rule the TikTok universe — the Hype House, headed by Thomas Petrou, and the Sway House, which boasts such members as Bryce Hall, Josh Richards, and others.

While Petrou recently came under fire from former Hype House member Daisy Keech on multiple allegations of attempting to remove her as a founder, it seems the Hype House leader is once again facing backlash — this time, from a member of a rival House.

Petrou seemingly hit out at the Sway House’s Bryce Hall in an Instagram post in late May, posting two screenshots of their YouTube profiles side-by-side with scathing comments on Hall’s content.

“Quality content,” Petrou said of his own channel, circling Hall’s YouTube titles and writing, “Creating drama when it’s unnecessary.”

Although it’s true that Hall has stirred up beef with YouTuber RiceGum and commented on the Petrou vs Daisy Keech scandal, the TikTokker was obviously offended by Petrou’s comments, and hit back in a series of Tweets shortly thereafter.

“Why is the House founder talkin’ s**t on me right now,” he wrote. “Kid… worry about your ‘business’ that’s falling apart and find a way to suck the clout out of the only relevant people left in the house before they leave, too.”

why is the house founder talkin shit on me right now, kid... worry about your “business” that’s falling apart and find a way to suck the clout out of the only relevant ppl left in the house before they leave too 🤷🏼‍♂️ Big L petroleum — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 22, 2020

That’s not all; Bryce even discussed the drama in a series of Instagram comments, where he appeared to accuse Petrou of copying hugely famous vlogger David Dobrik.

“I mean, I guess copying David Dobrik is quality content nowadays,” he said. “Gotta switch up my content.”

“He really compared YouTube views,” he continued.

Although Petrou has yet to speak out on the subject, considering Hall’s history of calling out other top creators, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Sway House member did create a video on the topic; but for now, all fans can do is watch and wait as the drama continues to unfold between two of TikTok’s biggest male stars.