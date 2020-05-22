Charli D’Amelio explains why she'll keep confronting haters online

Charli D'Amelio, the world's most-followed TikTok star, has revealed why she will continue to confront online haters, explaining how she thinks it may help other creators dealing with similar issues.

The exponential rise of TikTok has been nothing short of jaw-dropping. From the point of obscurity it now sits as one of the world's most popular social networking site, bringing with it a whole new group of celebrities.

Charli D'Amelio is one of these: despite being just 16 years old, she currently sits at over 57 million followers on the social media platform. However, this popularity has inherent downsides too, in the form of online trolling and hate.

Advertisement

While only 16, it seems that Charli has come to terms with the influence she now has and, in a May 21 interview with people.com, she opened up about how she can inspire others who may be experiencing similar negativity over the internet.

"I do try to talk about it as much as I can. A lot of people are afraid to," she said. "I feel the more I talk about it, the more normalized it is for people to open about their feelings. If I'm talking about it and they know that this bothers me and they are going through a similar thing, maybe at school, just showing people that it's okay to have feelings. It's okay to not be 100% all the time."

Advertisement

The inspiring attitude is a testament to the TikTok star's maturity, as well as her endeavors to create a more positive online environment. She has made her name on TikTok by posting dance videos and tutorials, like the one below.

"When you do discuss it, you tend to get more [hate]," she continued. "But at the same time, there are people who reach out to me with stories of how they are struggling through similar issues. It brings a lot of people together, and that's what I do it for."

Advertisement

She has, previously, called out TikTok trends she does not agree with, and shared emotional videos of herself dealing with online negativity.

With such a monumental followings come a responsibility to influence an audience positively, and it looks like Charli is well aware of this and doing all she can to inspire her viewers.