Bryce Hall could reportedly have his bail revoked after Sway House parties

Bryce Hall could be thrown back into jail in Texas over drug charges in May, after reportedly breaking his bail conditions by engaging in "illegal or immoral activities" ⁠— namely throwing parties at the Sway House while the city is in lockdown.

Bryce Hall could have more coming his way after throwing parties in the Sway House mansion. While the TikTok group had their electricity shut off by the Los Angeles mayor on August 19, Hall is reportedly in further trouble back in Texas.

After being arrested on drug charges back in May, Hall was released on bail. However, that could soon be revoked as a result of breaking lockdown restrictions by throwing house parties.

According to insider ‘DefNoodles’, Hall could be extradited back to Texas for engaging in “immoral activities” and thrown back into jail.

“Texas [District Attorney’s] office confirmed they are closely looking at revoking Bryce Hall’s bail for drug-related arrest in May because conditions of Bryce’s bail demand that he does not engage in illegal or immoral activities,” DefNoodles reported on Twitter.

“LA Mayor’s office has been in close contact with the Texas DA in Lee County, where Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler were arrested on drug-related charges. They are actively looking at revoking Bryce and Jaden’s bail, and arresting and extraditing them to Texas.”

Hall posted bail at $5,000 after his May arrest, allowing him to return home to Los Angeles after taking a road trip to Texas. Jaden Hossler was also arrested at the same time for drug offences.

Hall was charged with possession of two ounces or less of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. The maximum penalty if found guilty is a $2,000 fine plus 180 days in jail.

Bryce Hall and Sway House throw massive party in Hollywood Hills with over a hundred people. The Sway boys recently moved from Bel Air to a secluded house in the Hollywood Hills. Party was broken by LAPD around 4am. This is a long thread. What are your thoughts @MayorOfLA? pic.twitter.com/FytCysK2E9 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 15, 2020

It comes after Bryce Hall apologized on August 21 for throwing the parties, saying he regretted it immediately.

“I regretted the party as soon as I threw the party. Was not expecting that many people to come, it happened, our power got shut off, I deserved it, and now I’m just facing the consequences,” he said.

Hall is also reportedly under watch from "federal authorities," who are looking into felony charges for bioterrorism against multiple members of the Sway House over the house parties. We will update you as more information arises.