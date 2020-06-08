Dixie D'Amelio shocked by Sebastian Topete's insane tattoo of her

TikTok creator Dixie D’Amelio is quickly climbing to the top of social media stardom — and she’s gotten so popular that another internet celeb decided to get a tattoo of her name in a seriously unexpected location.

YouTuber, Instagram star and all-around online sensation Sebastian Topeta is likewise known for his viral videos — but he took things a step further by honoring one of the net’s fastest-rising celebrities with a permanent homage.

Topete revealed his plan in a vlog on June 7, where he admitted he was going to get Dixie’s name tattooed inside of his lower lip as a show of their friendship.

That’s not all; the YouTuber even admitted that this would be his first tattoo ever, and that he’d thought up the crazy stunt as a spur-of-the-moment idea for a vlog.

“I’m really about to get ‘Dixie’ as my first tattoo,” the YouTuber exclaimed as he waited in the tattoo parlor. “I just thought of this a couple hours ago. I was just laying in my bed… ‘I’m gonna film a YouTube video today. You know what? I’m gonna get a tattoo. I’m gonna write Dixie on my lip.’ It kinda escalated.”

Although he’d teased Dixie with a “surprise,” she had no idea what was in store — and was understandably shocked after Topete revealed his new ink.

“It says your name,” Topete explained over their ensuing FaceTime call.

“No it doesn’t,” Dixie replied, her voice flat with disbelief. “Oh my lord! You’re joking! A lip tattoo!”

Dixie isn’t the only one Topete surprised with his tattoo; he also called up his mother, who similarly floored by her son’s antics, asking if the procedure hurt in typical mom fashion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UWj0DM2o80

This isn’t the end of Topete’s TikTok-related tattoo schemes, either; he jokingly claimed he would write ‘Addison’ on his chest for his next tattoo, along with a slew of other TikTok stars including the platform’s most-followed creator, Charli D’Amelio.

While Dixie has yet to comment on the matter with a video, this wouldn’t be the first time fans and fellow creatives have payed their homage to her in strange ways — although this definitely marks a first for the eldest D’Amelio sibling.