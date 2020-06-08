Warzone Modern Warfare Pokemon Go Loba
Entertainment

Dixie D'Amelio shocked by Sebastian Topete's insane tattoo of her

by Virginia Glaze
Dixie D'Amelio, Sebastian Topete - YouTube

Share

Dixie D'Amelio

TikTok creator Dixie D’Amelio is quickly climbing to the top of social media stardom — and she’s gotten so popular that another internet celeb decided to get a tattoo of her name in a seriously unexpected location.

YouTuber, Instagram star and all-around online sensation Sebastian Topeta is likewise known for his viral videos — but he took things a step further by honoring one of the net’s fastest-rising celebrities with a permanent homage.

Topete revealed his plan in a vlog on June 7, where he admitted he was going to get Dixie’s name tattooed inside of his lower lip as a show of their friendship.

Advertisement

Dixie D\'Amelio, Instagram
Dixie D'Amelio is one of TikTok's most popular content creators and is the older sister of the site's most-followed creator, Charli D'Amelio.

That’s not all; the YouTuber even admitted that this would be his first tattoo ever, and that he’d thought up the crazy stunt as a spur-of-the-moment idea for a vlog.

“I’m really about to get ‘Dixie’ as my first tattoo,” the YouTuber exclaimed as he waited in the tattoo parlor. “I just thought of this a couple hours ago. I was just laying in my bed… ‘I’m gonna film a YouTube video today. You know what? I’m gonna get a tattoo. I’m gonna write Dixie on my lip.’ It kinda escalated.”

Advertisement

Although he’d teased Dixie with a “surprise,” she had no idea what was in store — and was understandably shocked after Topete revealed his new ink.

Sebastian Topete, YouTube
Influener Sebastian Topete payed his respects to TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio with a unique tattoo.

“It says your name,” Topete explained over their ensuing FaceTime call.

“No it doesn’t,” Dixie replied, her voice flat with disbelief. “Oh my lord! You’re joking! A lip tattoo!”

Advertisement

Dixie isn’t the only one Topete surprised with his tattoo; he also called up his mother, who similarly floored by her son’s antics, asking if the procedure hurt in typical mom fashion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UWj0DM2o80

This isn’t the end of Topete’s TikTok-related tattoo schemes, either; he jokingly claimed he would write ‘Addison’ on his chest for his next tattoo, along with a slew of other TikTok stars including the platform’s most-followed creator, Charli D’Amelio.

While Dixie has yet to comment on the matter with a video, this wouldn’t be the first time fans and fellow creatives have payed their homage to her in strange ways — although this definitely marks a first for the eldest D’Amelio sibling.