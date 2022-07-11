Black Widow star Florence Pugh shuts down haters ‘scared’ of her body

Sam Comrie . 21 minutes ago

Black Widow actress Florence Pugh has responded to criticism of the outfit that she wore at Valentino’s Haute Couture show.

Midsommar actress Florence Pugh broke the internet with her appearance at the Valentino Haute Couture show. Accompanied by Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour and more, it wasn’t just the guest list that got people talking.

Pugh’s vibrant outfit spawned a wave of criticism and now the actress has responded to her detractors on Instagram.

Florence Pugh slams “vulgar” Valentino outfit comments

Florence Pugh posted an extended message on her Instagram account, which has already received over 1.5 million likes as of writing. The Marvel actress said: “I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it.”

“Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after,” continued Pugh.

The actress said it has “been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.”

Instagram: Florence Pugh Florence Pugh flaunted the colorful dress on Instagram.

“What’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be…So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny t*ts’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’.”

Pugh made it clear that she is “fully aware” of her bust and that she isn’t “scared of it.”

While the amount of comments has certainly been overwhelming, Pugh encouraged others to embrace their appearance: “I’m very grateful that I grew up in a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women. We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable.”

“Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans,” concluded Pugh.

Florence Pugh can next be seen in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, co-starring Harry Styles.