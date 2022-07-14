Beyoncé breaks TikTok with first video and jaw-dropping music deal

Virginia Glaze . 27 minutes ago

The one and only Beyoncé has officially taken over TikTok after uploading her first-ever video to the platform alongside sharing her entire catalogue of music with the app.

Beyoncé’s next album, ‘Renaissance,’ is set to release later this month, but she’s already given fans a big sneak peek with her latest single, ‘Break My Soul.’

The song quickly found a home on TikTok, where users used the tune as a backing track for their own choreography — but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Twitter: TikTok_US TikTok has welcomed Beyonce to the app.

On July 14, Beyoncé uploaded her first-ever video to TikTok. The short clip included a montage of her fans breaking it down to ‘Break My Soul,’ and it’s safe to say that Queen Bey is ecstatic about the response her single has received.

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!” she wrote in the video’s caption. “Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B”

The video has already racked up over 260,000 views after being uploaded just two hours ago and commenters are freaking out.

“It feels illegal to be this early Beyoncé,” one user joked.

“Can’t believe I’m witnessing Beyoncé’s TikTok era,” another wrote.

“Watching everyone in this video just made my heart smile because so much joy was present,” yet another said.

TikTok: @beyonce Fans are beyond excited for Beyonce’s ‘TikTok era.’

That’s not all; Beyoncé fans, rejoice, because the Queen has struck a deal with TikTok to have her entire musical catalogue available on the app for fans to use as sounds in their own videos.

This isn’t the first time Bey has gone viral on TikTok; in fact, it looks like she first made her account back in 2021 and gained over 500,000 followers overnight.

She had yet to post a single video to the platform until now, and has since gained a whopping 3 million followers in the time that followed.