Best memes from Nintendo’s Super Mario movie reveal

Super Mario is getting an animated movie with a superstar cast of voice actors, including Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen, and more. However, the news instantly led to some incredible memes.

Gamers everywhere are talking about the upcoming Super Mario movie, set for a 2022 release. The story has exploded the internet with an insane amount of viral videos surfacing.

Nintendo fans, whose fanbase stretches across a wide age range, all gathered together online to celebrate the moment in a way only they know how.

Chris Pratt as Mario

Insert text here – link to our article

Charlie Day as Luigi

The new Super Mario film has nine current cast members, all of which were announced during the September Nintendo Direct event.

Advertisement

One of the more notable castings is actor Charlie Day, famous for his role in the FX show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, who will be voicing Luigi. The memes from It’s Always Sunny paired perfectly with the goofiness that brother Luigi always brings to the table, highlighting his fear of ghosts.

Luigi explaining to others that the mansion is haunted. pic.twitter.com/gpWSaBcWhH — Memory Card (@MemCardShow) September 23, 2021

Another Twitter user pointed out that Charlie’s classic line about ghouls makes him the perfect match to play Luigi in the animated film.

Keegan Michael-Key as Toad

A notable casting out of left field is Keegan Michael-Key, famous for his hit Comedy Central show Key & Peele.

Keegan will be playing Toad, which instantly sparked fans to alter his performances in Key & Peele to better fit his new role. One Twitter user altered Keegan’s voice from his famous “Substitute Teacher” skit to have his voice sound more Toad-appropriate.

Advertisement

Fans also wondered if Key is Toad, wouldn’t that make Jordan Peele Toadette? The fit seems quite natural in keeping the duo together.

If Key is Toad then… pic.twitter.com/Cnmz6EqAfM — Virum (@Virum_SD) September 24, 2021

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

One more casting that shocked the world was the inclusion of Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Rogen’s infectious stoner-laugh is sure to make an appearance in the film, and fans are already creating some magic with it.

seth rogen donkey kong pic.twitter.com/TLY9GxgbIP — Cybershell (@Cybershell) September 23, 2021

The unofficial Donkey Kong Twitter account was shocked at the announcement, flatly saying “what the f**k.”

what the fuck pic.twitter.com/91KozBLi3F — Donkey Kong (@DonkeyKongApe) September 23, 2021

Although it’s a bit strange, the laugh actually could fit Donkey Kong, and hopefully can add some charm to his character.

Advertisement

As shocking as the movie announcement was, fan’s hopes are high for a film with so many stars packed into it. Naturally, more of the cast is likely to be announced in the near future, too.