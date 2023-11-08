Below Deck star Camille Lamb slams “disgusting” man harassing her on street

Below Deck star Camille Lamb has confronted and now called out a “disgusting” stranger who was stalking her on the street.

Lamb, who rose to fame after her appearance on Below Deck Season 10, shared the suspicious and unsettling experience on Instagram, speaking of how an unidentified man appeared to follow her in a silver car.

Praising herself for being “very observant” and “very much a spy in another life,” Lamb spoke of her efforts to deter the stranger by simply confronting him.

“I’m about to buy a wolf, like a big ass dog because I was walking down the street, about to turn the corner, and this silver car comes around and starts to slow down,” Lamb recounted.

Instagram/Camille Lamb Camille has become a big hit since leaving Below Deck.

She spoke of how the car then pulled over at an unusual parking spot and that the driver had stepped out of the vehicle and started to approach her.

Lamb then spoke of how she took matters into her own hands by simply staring the man down and employing the “observer effect.”

“People start acting differently once they know they’re being observed—it’s the observer effect,” Lamb said. So he walks back to the car and acts like he’s cleaning up the front seat.”

Lamb continued, “I’m a very intuitive smart woman; I know when something’s up, and something was up,” before then detailing her experience of approaching the man.

IG: camillelambb A story uploaded to Camille Lamb’s Instagram just moments before the videos recounting her experience

After taking a photo of the man’s license plate, Lamb then approached the car safely and looked through the opposite window to say, “I see you, weirdo, bald ass looking motherf***er.”

She then walked to the front of the car and continued to stare at the man who was now pretending to be using his phone. “I turn around like I’m going to walk away and then immediately turn back around,” she said. “He was about to get out of the car, sees me turn around, and gets right back in the car on the passenger side.”

Lamb went on to express her frustration over feeling unsafe and the need to modify her behavior and clothing to avoid harassment. “Be careful, ladies, stay observant, and just know that most men are disgusting and scary,” she said.

“It’s like I shouldn’t have to feel like I can’t wear this because I’m gonna get harassed. I’m over it. I’m just so annoyed with the state of the world.”