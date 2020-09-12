Bella Poarch’s viral “M to the B” TikTok breaks record for most likes

TikTok superstar Bella Poarch has officially earned the most likes on a TikTok video after cracking 30 million upvotes for bopping her head to Millie B’s “M to the B” track.

Charli D’Amelio and Michael ‘JustMaiko’ Le may have more followers than Bella Poarch, but her “M to the B” video has vastly exceeded the likes anyone has ever received for a TikTok video.

Poarch, a 19-year-old Filipina and U.S. Navy veteran who resides in Hawaii, uploaded her video on August 17. At the time of writing, it has 364.1 million views, 891.3 thousand comments, and, most importantly, a stunning 31.3 million likes.

For context, the second-highest number of likes any video has achieved is around 25 million, posted by JustMaiko.

TikTok's top-five most liked videos

Bella Poarch's "M to the B," 31.3 millions JustMaiko's escalator dancing, 25.5 million Kison Kee's milk slip, 23.5 million The Rock and Kevin Hart's best-friend check, 22.2 million The Rock and Kevin Hart's Christmas, 20.9 million

A variety of comments have levied attacks against the influencer, citing a lack of talent and expressing shock that such a simple video has so many views and likes.

While it may be surprising, that's what the internet is. Many more appreciate the video than hate on it, citing Poarch's good vibes and calling the energy "satisfying." Further, a look at everyone else who has used the sound proves why the content creator's rendition is on a different level.

Originally, “M to the B” was a video that went viral in niche communities, following a Noisey documentary, for being an entertaining look into the drama within the Blackpool grime scene.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOsHDqLD7Oo

A sound using an iconic part of the song was posted on TikTok back in June and received millions of views. But it had no lasting power until Poarch coupled her look, which fans and peers describe as “cute” and “adorable,” with the unique track.

Now, the sound boasts 4.7 million videos across TikTok, but no one's come close to matching Poarch’s effortless lip-syncing and, vitally, her ability to actually bop her head to the song’s heavy bassline in rhythm.

As seen in Madison Beer’s version, which itself has 5 million likes, hitting a UK grime bassline may not be second nature to most influencers. Beer is a musician and influencer with over 20 million Instagram followers, which Poarch’s 3.1 million pales in comparison to.

But Poarch has 7.4 million more TikTok followers than Beer’s 12 million and the musician, like much of the internet, is a fan of the TikToker's content. So are we Madison, so are we.