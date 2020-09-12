Dixie D'Amelio baffled by TikTok theory about her Dad & Charli D'Amelio

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has issued a bemused response to a wild conspiracy theory circulating on TikTok that speculates that her sister Charli’s sudden rise to fame is a result of her father wanting the popularity vote in a future election.

The D’Amelio sisters shot to fame on the app TikTok when they began posting dance videos in 2019, participating in popular trends such as the renegade.

They have a combined follower count of over 120 million, and Charli even recently had a brand deal with food chain Dunkin’ Donuts where her very own coffee order was put on the menu for fans up and down the country to try the TikTok queen’s favorite drink.

The period of time in which they garnered their immense global success is certainly impressive, but some aren’t convinced that they got there solely through their entertaining personalities and dance skills.

In a video with a large chunk of text uploaded to the account spicyopinions, one curious TikTok user laid out their theory that the D’Amelio sisters’ father has something to do with the burst of popularity.

The theory said “this app has been around for five years and not ONCE has somebody rose to fame so quickly and with SO MANY FOLLOWERS.”

“Even in the beginning of her career she wasn’t liked for a long time, so how did she continue to grow?” the theory continues. Her Dad is sus. He’s rich AND a politician. Those things never go together well.”

The conspiracy theory then goes on to suggest that the D’Amelio’s father, politician Marc D’Amelio, would use Charli’s unproblematic demeanor to gain votes from “a future generation of voters” who would be less politically informed. They insist that “Charli’s fame story does not add up.”

Dixie D’Amelio, baffled by the outlandish theory, simply commented “lol what” underneath the video, which seems to sum up the level of legitimacy to the theory accurately.

While some fans suggested “this theory could be plausible,” many didn’t seem particularly impressed, saying “I kinda lost brain cells reading that.”

The bizarre theory has unexpectedly garnered a lot of attention, with the original video at 130,000 views and 40,000, which if anything is a testament to how unprecedented the D’Amelio sisters’ rapid rise to fame was.