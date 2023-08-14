BeckaTV gives first look into Kick’s Creator Program

Streaming star BeckaTV worked her way up from the bottom to become Kick’s most popular female broadcaster in Europe — and now, she’s reaping the rewards by getting a first seat in the platform’s Creator Program.

Rebecca Hind, AKA ‘BeckaTV,’ is nothing short of a jaw-dropping success story. We spoke with the streamer about her meteoric rise to internet stardom in just a few months’ time, and how her success is landing her a major opportunity on Kick.

Currently, Becka boasts a whopping 19,000 followers on Kick, a new streaming platform that aims to rival the likes of Twitch and YouTube.

Although it’s well-known that it can take years to build up an audience from streaming, Becka managed to garner nearly 20 thousand followers in just five months, having never used social media seriously before. In fact, Becka claims that she’d just barely started streaming on Twitch when Kick contacted her this year, asking her to join their platform instead.

BeckaTV rises to Kick fame in mere months

“When Kick reached out to me, they invited me to join their platform immediately as an Affiliate, which means that I could start earning subscriptions straight away,” she told us. “And I was like, ‘Why not? I haven’t got anything to lose.’ I’d seen really good positive news about Kick. I thought, ‘It’s gonna be a completely different platform.'”

Instagram: becka.tv We got to speak with BeckaTV about her meteoric rise to fame on Kick and how she’s helping spearhead a new initiative for the streaming platform.

Becka claims she was attracted to Kick due to its differences in pushing new creators on its site versus Twitch, which has stricter requirements for what kinds of broadcasts get recommended to viewers and becoming an Affiliate.

“That’s what appealed to me, because I already knew I’d gotten all my ducks in a row. I already knew what I was doing at that point. I knew that a platform change could be really positive. …I can’t remember the exact date — I suppose it doesn’t matter, but I started in March and I never looked back from that point.”

BeckaTV started streaming on Kick in March of 2023. In the five months since then, she’s managed to accrue over 19 thousand followers on the platform, thanks to her wide variety of exciting content and her open conversations with viewers. Becka isn’t afraid to try new things (such as going clubbing in Turkey or smashing up a car to celebrate reaching 10k subscribers) or discuss “taboo” topics with her fanbase — something she says Kick allows her to do without any punishments, as opposed to Twitch.

“You could describe my streams as a bit controversial,” she told us. “We discuss a lot of topics around things that people don’t want to talk about and consider taboos. We talk about sexuality a lot. We talk about anything that people don’t want to discuss, and we kind of share our views on it as a community, because Kick allows the space for people to voice these kinds of controversial opinions. You feel really open, you don’t worry that you might get banned.”

“On my streams, we kind of discuss them in a mature way. We’re not trying to poke fun at anyone or criticize anyone, or be prejudiced against any group or any type of person. We actually put it on a page and openly discuss it.”

Instagram: becka.tv BeckaTV is at home with her community, where she feels free to discuss topics that might be considered “taboo.”

Of course, Becka wasn’t always an internet-famous streamer. In fact, she used to be a semi-pro Call of Duty player back in the day, and was part of one of the UK’s very first competitive teams before she took a step back from esports to focus on other ventures.

“I was part of the first UK Call of Duty esports team with some other girls,” she said. “We had a really great time. It was the best years of my teen life, to be honest. I made my best friends there. Everything was like, the coolest thing ever.”

“We did tournaments in the UK, Europe. It was great. …that’s kind of how I started maturing kind of quickly, because obviously I was playing in a male-dominated world. I was quite young, so I developed quite thick skin early on. In terms of being a female, you know, usually it was quite emotional getting involved with men. It was just something I kind of hit the ground running in, because most of my friends, most of my online time was spent talking with boys my age.”

Instagram: becka.tv BeckaTV got her start playing Call of Duty – and now she’s a major streamer on Kick.

After that, Becka started working as a packaging technologist, and was on a career path to pursue this profession for the long-term when she started streaming video games on Twitch. It wasn’t long before she was approached by Kick and saw massive growth in a span of mere months — but it’s not an easy gig, by far.

“To start with, I was working a nine to five job, and then still streaming four or five hours in the evenings. On weekends, I was doing eight hour streams, too, while I was on Twitch. I was putting in a lot of work, a lot of hours, and now I’m still working probably 16 hour days.”

“But the difference is because I’m managing my social media platforms. The socials are what directly help push more viewers to Kick, right? In the end, that’s my goal: To grow my Kick channel. I’m working around the clock to bring new traffic in from everywhere that I possibly can grab, and pushing them towards Kick. So, to do that takes a lot of work. It’s not just that easy.”

Kick announces BeckaTV as first streamer in its Creator Program

It’s thanks to Becka’s hard work that she has earned one of the very first spots on Kick’s Creator Program. As of August 14, she’s signed an exclusive contract with the platform that will help her earn a living wage by streaming on the site.

“This is insane,” she told us. “This is something nobody else is doing.”

Kicks’ new Creator Program will allow streamers who meet certain requirements to make money broadcasting on the platform — and Becka is one of the first to do it.

According to details given to us by Becka and Kick, the Creator Program is a work in progress and will only be available to streamers who meet certain criteria. At the time of writing, other particulars about the Program are subject to change, and will be determined by the first group of creators chosen to participate in it.

“You have the same access, there’s no popularity contest,” Becka said. “You build your community, you do the work, you can earn the salary. It’s literally that simple, that straightforward.”

“I’m in there, actually living, breathing it. I’ve grown up on Kick, my viewer base has developed only on Kick. So I’m like a home-born and bred Kick streamer, only. It’s only because of Kick that this opportunity is arising for me.”