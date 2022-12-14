Bartender goes viral after accidentally exposing customer’s marriage affair

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A bartender went viral on TikTok, after revealing how she accidentally exposed a customer’s affair to his wife.

In a storytime video with over 2.9 million views, content creator and bartender Cayley (imacayk) recounted all of the details.

Cayley explained that it all began when she was bartending at a restaurant, and had two regular customers who would come in every Wednesday. In time, she learned the pair’s drink orders by heart.

As she continued to serve the man and woman, she grew suspicious that they were having an affair, due to their body language.

“It became very apparent to me that these people were having an affair after quite some time, just by their behavior,” Cayley said. “But also that fact they both wore wedding rings and they both exclusively told me that they were each other’s friend.”

One Wednesday, she explained that the cheating man left early and she ended up speaking to the mistress. The woman claimed that she was divorcing her husband, and her friend — the one with whom she had been visiting the bar — was helping her sort out her finances.

In another video, Cayley explained that she was working a Friday night without her glasses on, and was bartending with bad vision. The man from before came in with a person whom she assumed was the same woman.

“I’m like, ‘Hey! It’s so good to see you guys! Haven’t seen y’all for a while!'” she recalled. “They kind of don’t respond to me, because he’s acting like he doesn’t know me.”

The oblivious bartender then asked him if their regular order was what they wanted, at which point the man’s wife discovered his secret affair, as she angrily stormed out of the restaurant.

“My co-bartender comes up to me and tells me…‘You know that’s not the lady he usually comes in with, right?’” Cayley recalled. “I’m like, ‘Oh, sh*t! So that’s his wife!’”

In the comments, TikTok users were confused as to why the man would take his wife to the same restaurant as the woman he is cheating with.

“Why would he take his wife to the same bar he takes his affair?” one questioned. “What was he thinking taking them both to the same restaurant,” another added.

Others supported the bartender, saying they would’ve intentionally outed the cheating husband.