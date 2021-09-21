Asmongold returns to Twitch with unexpected stream on second channel

World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold has been on a mini-hiatus due to personal matters but finally returned to Twitch with an unannounced stream on his second channel.

When it comes to World of Warcraft and MMO’s on Twitch, Asmongold is up there as perhaps the biggest streamer around. However, it isn’t uncommon for the streamer to take multiple breaks, as a means to deal with personal matters. Asmongold has spoken multiple times on the subject of mental health, offering an intimate chance to engage with the creator.

As of September 16, he had been on another small break from Twitch, citing family health issues.

Though, he finally made his return using his backup channel.

On September 18, the Twitch streamer explained that he had to take his mother to the hospital with an unspecified health condition.

As a result, Asmon was off Twitter and his streams continued to be put on the shelf, but he went live on September 20 for less than 30 seconds on his main channel with Valheim.

It seemed to be a slight slip-up as his second channel – zackrawrr – went live not long after as he got his teeth into a few hours of Valheim, stating he was “trying to take my mind off things,” and also playing Final Fantasy.

The streamer has yet to provide an update on his mother’s condition at the time of writing, nor has he said when his usual streams will return.

In the meantime, you can keep updated with everything Asmongold here.