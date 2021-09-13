Asmongold left speechless after reading emotional letter from Twitch fan

During his first ever stream opening gifts to his P.O Box, Twitch star Asmongold was left speechless by a heartfelt letter from a fan.

After a short break from streaming, iconic MMO streamer and One True King owner Asmongold has returned to Twitch, and he’s speaking candidly.

Opening up about his mental health and personal life in a candid Just Chatting segment, the streamer revealed that he had been dealing with severe burnout, and subsequently admitted to having had suicidal thoughts in the past.

During the second stream since his return, however, opening P.O Box fan-mail had the streamer almost in tears, as one letter detailed how his streams saved the writer from taking their own life.

Advertisement

Trigger warning: This article contains details regarding self-harm, domestic & sexual abuse, and suicidal thoughts. Reader discretion is advised.

Asmongold emotional after reading fan letter

Having opened the letter, Asmon proceeds to read it aloud for his viewers to hear. Starting by stating that the writer wanted “to share a story about how you’ve helped me,” he continues to read the message’s contents.

The fan details that they had reportedly been in a physically and sexually abusive relationship, where her former partner played Asmon’s videos while assaulting her. “I want you to know that you have no idea how much you’ve helped me,” she states.

“You’ve been the reason I didn’t commit suicide so many times throughout all of that. The amount of times I’ve laughed and smiled because of your videos and streams, in general, made me rethink.

Advertisement

“I feel like you deserve to hear you’re important, and that you have an impact on people,” they conclude. Rendered speechless, a clearly emotional Asmon wipes his eyes before responding “thank you, thank you very much.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I didn’t expect to read that,” he confesses, “but thank you so much for sharing. I appreciate that. I’m glad to have been of help.”

It’s beautiful to see that the self-professed professional neckbeard’s influence transcends the virtual sphere. While Asmon continues to claim that he’s not a good influence, it’s very clear that some fans believe otherwise.

Advertisement

If you are a victim of domestic violence, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1.800.799.SAFE (7233) (US), Refuge 0808 2000 247 (UK), or the Domestic Violence Crisis Service (02) 6280 0900 (AUS).