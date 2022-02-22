Asmongold calls out Matpat for using chat from day Reckful passed in Twitch react video

Asmongold has called out popular YouTuber MatPat after finding out the creator used his stream chat from the day Reckful passed away in a recent Game Theory video.

Matpat has maintained his place as one of the longest-running creators on YouTube with his channel “The Game Theorists,” which has amassed over 15 million followers since its creation in 2009.

On the channel, Matpat narrates videos that disclose various hidden secrets in popular video games and streaming platforms — having just posted a video about Twitch on February 13, 2022.

Now, popular Twitch streamer Asmongold has called out Matpat after finding out the YouTuber used a section of his chat in a recent Twitch-related video — taking it from the day Reckful died.

Asmongold calls out Matpat for using chat about Reckful

During Asmongold’s February 22 stream, he was reacting to The Game Theorists’ video regarding Twitch when he realized something familiar in the video. After noticing the chat in the upload was tagging him and talking about Reckful, he paused the video.

“Why am I getting tagged in this? Look at this? What the hell are they talking about me for,” he said. “He used my chat? I find it’s kind of in bad taste to use my chat on the day that Reckful died.

“He could have used any chat, why do that? It’s a bit much, man.”

Popular Twitch streamer and former esports professional Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein passed away on July 2, 2020, after taking his own life.

This isn’t the first time Matpat has been called out for the contents of the video. On February 17, the day after it was uploaded, Ludwig responded to what the YouTuber had said regarding the Twitch ‘react meta,’ claiming it was full of “false information.”

At the time of writing, the YouTuber has not responded to Asmongold’s comments regarding the use of his chat. If he does, we’ll make sure to update with his response.