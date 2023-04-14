Arsenal FC player makes thousands from his Fortnite Creative map

A youth player for Arsenal FC made absolute fortunes from Fortnite before their football career took off.

Over the years, we’ve seen several football players, and even clubs, enter the world of gaming and esports. Notably, Manchester City star Sergio Agüero co-founded the Argentine organization KRÜ Esports.

Other examples include the German club Schalke 04, which once competed in the LEC — the top flight of League of Legends esports.

Reuell Walters, a youth player for Arsenal football club, has also had an unexpected success in gaming, earning thousands overnight through Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

Arsenal youth player makes thousands from Fortnite

Walters first kickstarted his career in 2015, joining Tottenham Hotspur at the age of 11… although his long tenure with the club would eventually come to an end in 2019, leaving his future uncertain.

Facing contract issues with several premier league clubs, and being unable to play academy football, Reuell would inevitably pick up a controller and begin playing Epic Games’ Fortnite.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Following the release of the battle royale’s creative mode, where players can create their own custom map, RJW’s BoxPVP began picking up traction. Walters’ map was so popular he eventually received an email from Epic Games saying he had made $20, presumably through the game’s creator code.

Article continues after ad

Although afraid it may be a scam, the family later set up a PayPal account — and by December 2019, over 250 million people had played Reuell’s map in one week, earning the youngster $11,000 in just one night alone according to The Athletic.

But his career in gaming would come to an end as a year the teenager would eventually join his boyhood club Arsenal’s under-16s, and would later sign his first professional contract.

Walters has since flourished with the North London club. Recently, the 18-year-old was called up to the first team and made his first premier league appearance on the bench in place of the injured William Saliba.