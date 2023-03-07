KRÜ Esports set to re-sign Valorant star after VCT LOCK//IN failure

Chilean Valorant star Angelo ‘keznit’ Mori is close to returning to KRÜ Esports ahead of the VCT Americas league, according to multiple reports.

The Argentinian organization has already made an offer to Leviatán for keznit and is close to securing the player, as first revealed by Spanish insider Álvaro ‘Lembo’ Távora and then reported by Brazilian outlet The Enemy.

If the move comes to fruition, keznit will replace Alexandre ‘xand’ Zizi, according to The Enemy. The Brazilian player joined KRÜ Esports only five months ago, after his previous team, Ninjas in Pyjamas, failed to make the partnership league in the Americas region.

On Twitter, xand dropped a strong hint that he is on his way out of the team. “What an urge to give up,” he wrote.

KRÜ’s interest in keznit comes in the aftermath of the team’s 17th-32nd place finish at VCT LOCK//IN, where they lost to NAVI in the first round of the tournament.

keznit is widely regarded as one of the most talented Valorant players in South America. He played a key role as KRÜ reached the semi-finals of Valorant Champions 2021.

At the end of 2022, keznit left KRÜ and signed with Leviatán, another Argentinian organization with a spot in the VCT Americas League. But much to everyone’s surprise, he was consigned to a backup role and played no part in the team’s top-eight finish at VCT LOCK//IN.

VCT partner teams have until March 25 to finalize their rosters for the 2023 season, with the Americas league scheduled to start on April 1.

