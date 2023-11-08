Are Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge dating? Couple reportedly “inseparable”

Some fans think Olivia Rodrigo took some inspiration from one of Chase Hudson’s songs.

Olivia Rodrigo, Disney Channel singer-songwriter, and Louis Partridge, British actor, are suspected to be dating. The singer has subsequently been applauded by fans – here’s what we know so far.

Olivia Rodrigo, whose dating history has often been in the spotlight, has been linked to English actor, Louis Partridge.

Partridge is known for his starring role in Enola Holmes, where he starred alongside actress Millie Bobby Brown. Apparently, the two have been dating since October, when fans spotted them walking to a concert venue, where they continued to embrace.

However, it seems that they might have been talking for quite some time, a source reveals. “They met through mutual pals earlier in the year and have been messaging quite a bit… Olivia flew to London with her best pal, singer Conan Gray, but it was Louis who she came to see.”

Rodrigo’s dating history previous to Partridge includes Adam Faze, 26, and Zack Bia, 27, which saw her come under critique, as the 20-year-old star appeared to date men who are very much her senior.

Partridge and her share the same age, and according to the same source, appear to really be hitting things off. They revealed, “They have been for dinners and nights out… (and) hit a club together on Friday night and were acting very couple-y. It’s really sweet to see her happy.”

Fans have their say on Rodrigo x Partridge

In terms of her supposed relationship with Partridge, who is the same age as Rodrigo, fans have applauded the singer-songwriter.

In a X/Twitter post linking the two together, one of the top comments reads, “Finally dating her age.” Most fans, however, were pleased about their relationship, and questioned Rodrigo’s previous taste in men.

One said, “Her first good-looking boyfriend,” while another concurs, “Taylor now dating a good-looking man, and now Olivia? The world is healing.”

An outpouring of similar sentiments were expressed further down the post, one claiming that Partridge is: “The only handsome guy Rodrigo has dated. I said what I said.”

“She finally has a hot boyfriend,” another cheered.

Rodrigo and Partridge have yet to formally announce their relationship on social media, and who knows if they ever will.

