Andrea Botez wows fans with first-ever DJ set

Canadian chess player and Twitch streamer Andrea Botez left fans shocked after making her debut as a DJ in her first-ever EDM set at a small party.

21-year-old Andrea Botez is a well-known chess player, who notably won multiple championships as a youngster before becoming a Twitch streamer in 2016.

Since then, Andrea has continued to pursue her love of chess on her and her sister’s Twitch channel, where she boasts over 1 million followers.

She has also broken into the boxing scene, making her combat sports debut in December 2022 at Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing event (where she ultimately lost to rival Dina Belenkaya by checkmate in a controversial bout).

YouTube/Ludwig Andrea Botez took part in Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing event in 2022, which used a combination of her boxing and chess skills.

Now, she’s taking on another interest — DJing.

Chess streamer Andrea Botez makes her DJ debut

On June 15, Andrea made her DJing debut at a small event in Los Angeles playfully dubbed ‘Botez Underground’ alongside fellow artists Justin Kan and NoahJ.

She posted a short video documenting the evening — and although she was late to the party, it looks like her set was a big hit with attendees.

We have to admit, her beats weren’t bad, and it seems like the crowd had a pretty good time. All in all, it looks like a positive first step for Andrea in the EDM world.

However, it looks like her preparation for the party kept her sister, fellow chess player and steamer Alexandra Botez, up all night… but the event ended up going off without a hitch (so maybe staying up all night blasting her music over the speakers paid off).

She wouldn’t be the only female influencer who is also pursuing DJing; YouTubers and ‘fitfluencers’ Sommer Ray and Charly Jordan are two massively popular influencers who are also DJs.

This is just the latest to come from Andrea Botez after she shut down the idea of a hot tub stream with Indiefoxx and Mizkif back in May.