Angry mom goes viral after DoorDash driver flirts with 15-year-old daughter

A mom has gone viral on TikTok after revealing her DoorDash driver flirted with her 15-year-old daughter through the apps messaging system.

Food delivery apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub have exploded in popularity over the last few years, giving many a way to earn extra money during the week.

All three of the apps allow drivers to communicate with customers just in case something is wrong with an order or they need help finding the destination.

An angry mom who goes by the name OfficialLilWolf on TikTok recently went viral after her DoorDash driver asked if her 15-year-old daughter had a boyfriend — flirting with her in the process.

Mom goes viral after DoorDash driver flirts with young daughter

Uploaded back in January, the TikToker shared the messages from her DoorDash driver in a now-viral video.

Explaining that she almost didn’t post the video, the mom went on to detail the situation.

“Okay, so my daughter who is only 15, and mind you, a very young looking 15. There’s no way this was just some young guy shooting his shot at a young girl,” she said. “My daughter ordered DoorDash, which she should be able to do and feel safe. After he drove away, this is the message she got.”

The TikToker went on to show messages from the driver asking her daughter if she had a boyfriend and saying that the 15-year-old was “just too cute.”

LilWolf elaborated on her thoughts in the caption of her video: “Our kids aren’t even safe to order food! DoorDash needs to do something better to protect its customers. Even if she WASN’T a minor. This is not a dating platform. We just wanna order our food in peace!”

In a comment on the video, Lilwolf shared that the driver’s dasher account has been deactivated and that DoorDash has asked for a subpoena to share information with the local police department to make sure the family stays safe.

