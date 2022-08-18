EntertainmentEntertainment

Amazon reportedly testing TikTok-style feed for its app

Georgina Smith
TikTok app on a phone
Unsplash: Collabstr

Amazon are reportedly internally testing a feed in the style of short-form video platform TikTok, as the app continues to get even more popular.

TikTok has become immensely popular over the past few years, and every day more and more people are making accounts on the app to join in with the latest viral trends, and browse the huge amount of content available.

Thanks to TikTok’s considerable popularity that doesn’t look set to slow down, many companies have been taking inspiration from the app’s vertical scroll video feed, and implementing it into their own platforms, such as Spotify, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and more.

According to artificial intelligence firm Watchful Technologies, Amazon has been testing a feature among staff called ‘Inspire,’ which allows shoppers to scroll through images and videos of products on the site.

First reported by The Wall Street Journal, the feature reportedly allows users to save, like, and share images of products, after which they can also purchase products directly from the feed.

So far, it’s not clear whether or not Amazon has any plans to roll out this feature beyond a small number of Amazon employees.

Amazon spokesperson Alyssa Bronikowski said that Amazon are “constantly testing new features to help make customers’ lives a little easier.”

Apps like Instagram have been receiving a significant amount of backlash for their attempts at trying to emulate TikTok’s content style. In July, figures like Kylie Jenner joined the ‘Make Instagram Normal’ campaign, which led to the platform reverting the recent changes. However, it seems like the app could still be focusing on video content in the future.

