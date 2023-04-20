AI streamer Neuro-sama roasts Veibae during Mizkif’s show

An AI streamer known as Neuro-sama roasted popular VTuber Veibae after appearing as a guest on Mizkif’s ‘Parasocial’ Twitch show. Here are all of the details surrounding this iconic clap-back.

When it comes to Twitch streaming, some of the best moments are found in a channel’s clips. This definitely rings true with Mizkif and his beloved internet game show, Parasocial. Various streamers, including both VTubers and others, join his broadcast to compete.

On April 19, Mizkif featured well-known streamers such as Aethel, Roflgator, Sodapoppin, and Tectone against big VTubers like Nyanners, Snuffy, and Veibae. A growing AI streamer known as Neuro-sama was also on the segment, bringing some unexpected lines to the show.

At one point, VTuber Veibae spoke to Neuro-sama, relating to the AI streamer by pointing out how alike they are. In a funny twist, Neuro-sama lapped back with a roast that neither the cast nor the viewers were expecting.

Neuro-sama roasts Veibae during Parasocial

Veibae took a moment during the Twitch broadcast to state that Neuro-sama was just like a real VTuber. When Neuro-sama initially responded, it seemed as though it would be a wholesome moment between the streamers. Things quickly took a turn as the AI continued to speak.

Neuro-sama first replied by agreeing that the two streamers are similar as they “both love playing games” and “both get a little bit anxious sometimes.” The AI streamer then went on to say, “We’re so alike. I love it. Except, you’re a furry and I’m not.”

This prompted the rest of the streamers, including well-known VTubers like Nyanners and Snuffy, to burst out laughing. Veibae was shocked, responding that Neuro-sama was not talking about her and “that was not directed at me, dude!”

Aethel added onto the roast saying that Neuro-sama’s analysis was “very accurate.” At the end of it all, Neuro-sama also spoke up to say that there was “nothing to hide.” The audience loved the savage moment, flooding chat to commend the AI streamer’s comment as Veibae got “pwned.”

While Neuro-sama’s career as a streamer is still quite young, it is safe to say that this AI personality is making a bold and quick name for itself.