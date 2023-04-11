Adrianah Lee lawsuit asks for over $2 million in damages against Mizkif & OTK

Twitch streamer Adrianah Lee’s lawsuit against Mizkif, OTK, and others shows that she’s asking for more than $2,000,000 in damages against the defendants.

Back in September 2022, Mizkif was placed on leave from his org, OTK, after a spat with Trainwreck on Twitter led to the latter calling the Twitch streamer out for “covering up a sexual assault.”

OTK issued a statement in December that revealed their investigation had found Mizkif innocent of the alleged crime against Adrianah Lee, who’s now filed a defamation lawsuit against Mizkif, OTK, as well as others.

A court document obtained by Dexerto regarding the lawsuit show that Adrianah Lee is asking for over $2,000,000 in damages from the org, Mizkif, CrazySlick, and more.

Adrianah Lee asking for over $2M in damages

The documents confirm the details of the lawsuit, including who Adrianah Lee is suing. Maya Higa, Mizkif, Mizkif’s LLC, OTK, and CrazySlick are listed as the defendants in the case.

Adrianah is seeing over two-million dollars in damages from those listed for defamation, loss of income, and court costs.

$250,000 of what she requested is for “damages of any kind, penalties, costs, expenses, pre-judgment interest, and attorney’s fees.

Lee is requesting $1,200,000 in damages from the defendants, claiming that the statements made were “false, defamatory, and were made with malicious intent” in order to preserve the reputation of CrazySlick.

Another $1.2M dollars is being requested from those being sued, according to the document Dexerto obtained, for “emotional distress” and “interference with business relations.”

Adrianah claims that the statements made online regarding the situation “was done with intent to cause harm” to her as well as her relations with followers, viewers, subscribers, as well as current and future sponsors.

Adrianah claims that the statements made online regarding the situation "was done with intent to cause harm" to her as well as her relations with followers, viewers, subscribers, as well as current and future sponsors.