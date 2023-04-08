Adrianah Lee files defamation lawsuit against Mizkif, OTK & more

Adrianah Lee has filed a defamation lawsuit against Mizkif and other OTK creators. While the details behind the suit have yet to be revealed, the filing follows events that transpired between Adrianah Lee and CrazySlick last year.

On March 16, 2023, Adrianah Lee filed a defamation suit with the 200th District Court in Austin, Texas against a few creators involved with OTK and as well as OTK itself. The creators being sued are Mizkif, Maya Higa, and CrazySlick.

The suit filed by Adrianah Lee doesn’t include details about why she filed the defamation suit. We’ll update with more details as they’re revealed.

This suit follows allegations brought against CrazySlick, allegations that were originally brought to light by a feud between Trainwreck and Mizkif on September 19, 2022. Trainwreck alleged that Mizkif “orchestrated the cover-ups for his friends” in relation to creators being sexually assaulted.

OTK creators being sued for defamation by Adrianah Lee

Mizkif was placed on leave from OTK on September 20, 2022 following these allegations while a third-party conducted an investigation into the series of allegations against the organization.

Adrianah has gone on the record saying that Mizkif should have been banned on Twitch a short time after he returned to the platform on October 11, 2022. She also posted a Twitter thread of people who had allegations of their own to raise against CrazySlick.

CrazySlick has been radio silent since allegations levied against him last year by Adrianah Lee, and has chosen to delete all of his YouTube videos and Twitch VoDs. Meanwhile, both Maya and Mizkif are still very active creators despite Maya having since left the organization.

Maya isn’t the only one who’s left OTK. BruceDropEmOff left in late January 2023 and later called out Mizkif for messages sent to him shortly following his resignation.

OTK co-founder Rich Campbell also resigned after sexual assault allegations against him came to light on December 16, 2022. He’s remained silent in the months after his resignation.