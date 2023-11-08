Adin Ross gets angry call from his mom for driving too fast while streaming

Adin Ross made his mom furious after driving too fast for her liking while streaming with a phone in his hand. Calling midway through, she politely asked him to “slow the f*** down.”

There’s no beating around the bush, Adin Ross is certainly a controversial figure in the streaming space. Having moved to Kick after his permanent ban on Twitch, the influencer has only continued to have his name in headlines for all the wrong reasons.

From bringing the likes of Andrew Tate onto his broadcast to recent “transphobic rants,” and even asking other streamers to take their own lives, he’s admittedly been a “brand risk” for the fledgling platform.

Now coming under fire once again, this time from his own family, Ross has drawn the ire of his mom. While streaming himself driving late at night, he received a call from the angered parent urging them to ease off the gas.

Driving a friend around in a Lamborghini Urus, Ross was eager to show off the power of the luxury vehicle. “This is the best car in the world,” he said. The reason why? “It can go super duper f***ing fast.”

Speeding down a strip going “super duper” fast, it wasn’t long before Ross’ phone started to ring. With his phone in his hand while driving, naturally, he hesitated to answer before realizing it was his mom.

“Mom, I’m live,” he said after picking up. “I know you are,” she replied. “Slow the f*** down. I’m seeing it, please.”

Promising to do just that, he continued streaming the drive for another half an hour, with his phone in hand all the while, often taking his eyes off the road.

Kick: Adin Ross Ross wasn’t hiding the fact he was on his phone nearly the entire drive.

Clearly, his mom wasn’t all too pleased by his antics, though thousands of younger impressionable viewers appeared entertained. Spamming “W Adin” and “Go faster”, among other things.