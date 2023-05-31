Adin Ross & IShowSpeed squash their beef after weeks of feuding

Streaming stars IShowSpeed and Adin Ross appeared to have settled their beef after clashing over the last few days about Speed’s decision to not join Kick.

Ever since Kick popped up as a viable alternative to streaming on Twitch and YouTube, Adin Ross has been at right the forefront of things. He became one of the first big streamers to make the jump from Twitch and has been pitching for a number of others to join.

The rumors about who would follow him over there extended to IShowSpeed, but the YouTube star hasn’t done so just yet. He and Kai Cenat even decided to link up with Rumble for a show despite an apparent offer from Kick.

That move appeared to sour the relationship between Speed and Adin, who had been pretty close prior to that. Adin called Speed a “liar” over things, while also lashing out at his manager.

Adin Ross & IShowSpeed settle their beef after feud over streaming deal

In that, Adin urged his fellow streamer to Facetime him so that they could settle things and, well, he got his wish shortly after.

Speed and Adin hopped on a Facetime call during Speed’s May 30 stream, with the YouTube star revealing that some of the texts that Adin had taken issue with were sent as a mistake because he had Vaseline on his hands and that he did, in fact, have his new number.

“It’s all good in the hood bro, just call me off stream,” Adin said, before both streamers admitted to ‘missing’ each other. “I love you and I don’t care about this s*it, it’s just funny. Just call me later,” Adin added.

It remains to be seen if they’ll link up for another IRL stream as they have done in the past, but it appears as if things are now settled and there shouldn’t be any further shots fired at one another.