Adin Ross goes viral after giving away over $70,000 at a random Easter party

Adin Ross has gone viral after the content creator was spotted attending an Easter Party, with the streamer filmed handing out an alleged $70,000 worth of cash to the families and children who attended the festivities.

While Adin Ross may be known for his more controversial takes and divisive posts, the content creator has just made many children’s Easter celebrations even better. Ross handed out over $70,000 in cash at a recent Easter Party to the young children and family members in attendance. The streamer doing so during an Easter event created to celebrate the holiday.

In the viral clip, Ross can be seen handing out handfuls of money to children. As well as this, many can be seen sporting Easter bunny ears as a way of celebrating the holiday. In the clip, Ross is smiling and laughing with the kids, many of whom are shouting for joy at the moment of generosity.

Ross was quickly surrounded by children and parents, all of which were able to get their hands on the money that Ross was giving out. While many of the young children offered up their thanks for his generosity, Ross laughed off their happiness and was clearly overjoyed by their reactions to his actions.

The video then pans out from Ross, highlighting the wider Easter Party that includes multiple marquees all decorated with eggs and other Easter-themed festivities.

However, this more lighthearted exposure from Ross comes days after he was under fire for calling out a comment from OnlyFans creator and body painter ‘Barley Alex,’ who had left a critical comment about him on Twitter saying “his mom didn’t hold him enough as a baby.”

