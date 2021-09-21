Adin Ross accused of not paying Minecraft builder for over 100 hours of work

A Minecraft builder has claimed that Adin Ross hasn’t stumped up the money owed to them for building up his Minecraft server with the work taking over 100 hours to complete.

Even though it first released back in 2011, Minecraft remains one of the most popular games around. Many content creators have dipped their toe in too, either trying to speed run through to completion or using the game to chill with friends.

With fans wanting to join their favorite creators in the block world, you’ll often see global servers get kickstarted so everyone can share in the fun.

To help set their servers apart from the rest, many players will enlist the help of experienced Minecraft builders to rustle up some lavish buildings and surroundings for players to explore. Without the help of mods, this can take hours upon end, and one builder claims Adin Ross has yet to stump up the cash he owes for their services.

Earlier this summer, the Twitch streamer launched his SSB Minecraft server, complete with all the bells and whistles that have become common in the game’s biggest servers including mini-games and such.

That obviously takes a lot of work, and Minecraft builder DressTheSalad claims that they were enlisted to help flesh out the server, but their group has still not been paid for their work.

“I was hired to build all the maps for the @adinross Minecraft server which is now closed,” they tweeted on September 21. “Over 100 combined hours went into making the maps and I (and others) have NOT BEEN PAID for the work. I made 11 maps in total. I thought I should let the community know.”

I was hired to build all the maps for the @adinross Minecraft server which is now closed. Over 100 combined hours went into making the maps and I (and others) have NOT BEEN PAID for the work. I made 11 maps in total. I thought I should let the community know. pic.twitter.com/jUpoUuDVjb — Salad Plays MC (@DressTheSalad) September 20, 2021

The builder stated that their post was the “last resort” after having it confirmed that they wouldn’t be paid for the work they’d done.

Some responses questioned if it was a middleman who’d brokered the deal, but Salad claimed they’d spoken to Adin as well, agreeing on prices and specifications for what they wanted for the SSB server.

Both. Rewack is the one who made initial contact and managed the process, but Adin and I spoke on numerous occasions about the builds, as well as confirming prices and specifications he did and did not want. I talked with Adin multiple times. I will repeat, Adin was involved. — Salad Plays MC (@DressTheSalad) September 20, 2021

This has nothing to do with anything about Adin online. I don't follow news on him or keep up with him at all. The timing of this all comes down to when we were able to confirm that he was not going to pay us, which was a few hours ago. — Salad Plays MC (@DressTheSalad) September 21, 2021

Salad suggested that they might release a video detailing the whole thing, but we’ll have to wait and see if it comes to that or if they get compensated first.