Addison Rae spots something very familiar in Drake’s cryptic Instagram post

TikTok star Addison Rae has spotted something really familiar in one of Drake’s Instagram posts – and she seems just as confused as everyone else.

The video-sharing social media app ‘TikTok’ has given influencers a platform to cash in on their popularity to become star actors, musicians, and a bunch of other opportunities as a result of their mainstream celebrity status.

Addison has dabbled in not just music, with her hit single Obsessed in 2021, but also featured in Netflix movie He’s All That. The deal with Netflix is a multi-film agreement, meaning she will very likely be appearing in even more in the coming years.

This May, the internet has been put on notice about a surprising crossover between both Drake and Rae, following a cryptic post from the former on Instagram.

Drake posts Instagram photo with Addison Rae photoshop

On May 30, Drake posted four photographs with his friends, but the last one has caught the attention of thousands of users.

His post had the following caption: “I can’t make plans with you I don’t even know when I’m gonna see sleep.”

The final picture shows Drake with his tongue out, and a hand photoshopped across his face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Many were wondering who the hand belongs to, with users replying: “Last slide is crazy” and “Da hell is the last slide.”

Not long after, Addison Rae tweeted out a screenshot of the rapper’s Instagram post alongside a photograph of herself, revealing it was in fact her hand all along. Yet, Addison seemed just as perplexed as everyone else…

The social media influencer and singer said: “This was way too familiar.”

This was way too familiar pic.twitter.com/CzS9bmXaE1 — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) May 31, 2022

It didn’t take long for fans of both artists to react to the news, as well as start rumors of a possible crossover.

In the replies, one of Rae’s fans said: “I speak for everyone when I say we need an Addison Rae song with Drake.”

Another said: “It’s literally her whole hand.”

Whether or not something will come from this in terms of a crossover song remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain: Drake’s cryptic post raised more questions than it did answers.