Kawter Abed . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Addison Rae admits she’s been “struggling” amid the news that her father, Monty Lopez, allegedly had a 6-month affair with a 25-year old woman.

In a recent tweet, she shared her thoughts to her 4.9 million followers, while remaining discreet about her dad’s alleged scandal.

“I’ve really been struggling to post and get out and do things but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express.” she tweeted.