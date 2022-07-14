Addison Rae reacts to official launch of her own doll range

Georgina Smith . 24 minutes ago

TikTok sensation Addison Rae has reacted to the launch of a new range of dolls inspired by the star herself, in a collaboration with Bonkers Toys.

Addison Rae is one of the biggest stars on TikTok, currently the fourth most followed person on the app with over 88 million followers.

The star has launched a variety of different ventures over her years as a creator online, including a make-up range and a music career, and in July she officially launched her latest project.

In a collaboration with toy company Bonkers Toys, Addison is releasing her very own range of dolls inspired by the TikToker herself, with each doll representing a different look, including beach-themed and music-themed.

Speaking on the Bonkers Toys YouTube channel, Addison said: “I think it’s kind of everyone’s dream at some point to have a mini version of yourself. It’s really fun and inspiring, so I hope that I can inspire other girls, boys, and kind of anyone that gets to hold my doll. And it inspires you to chase your dreams and never give up.”

The dolls will reportedly be available in store at Walmart and Amazon starting August 1.

However, it seems as though some products made their way onto shelves ahead of the launch, as in late June, a TikToker uploaded a video containing footage of some of the dolls in stores.

Opinion was divided, with some users saying they couldn’t wait to purchase the dolls for themselves, and others claiming the dolls look “nothing like” Addison.

In a tweet promoting the products, the TikTok star said that the creation of her own dolls is “a childhood dream come true,” adding: “I hope these dolls inspire you and show you that anything is possible.”

Addison first blew up on TikTok in 2019, but she continues to go viral on the app on a regular basis, garnering over 6 million likes in June for her recreation of a popular handstand challenge.