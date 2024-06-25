Channing Tatum delivers unexpected update for 21 Jump Street franchise

Channing Tatum gave 21 Jump Street fans an unexpected update concerning a potential third movie in the franchise.

While Channing Tatum is mostly known for his roles in the movies Magic Mike and Step Up, a lot of fans associate him with the 21 Jump Street franchise.

The 2012 movie dominated the spring box office as it earned $201.5 million worldwide. Because of this success, a sequel titled 22 Jump Street was released in 2014.

The franchise has laid dominant since then, but the actor just gave fans hope for a potential third movie as he told ComicBook, “It’s still the best script that I’ve ever read for a third movie.”

Based on the cop procedural of the same name, Tatum and co-star Jonah Hill starred as beat cops who go undercover to snuff out a drug ring at the local high school.

22 Jump Street upped the stakes by placing the duo in a college setting as they investigated the dangerous and deadly street drug ‘WHY-PHY.’

The sequel outpaced its predecessor as it earned $331 million worldwide and gained a ton of positive reviews from critics.

In a surprising twist, the third movie was actually supposed to be a crossover with the Men in Black franchise. A major leak of Sony’s emails showed Hill was on board with the idea as he told motion pictures chief Amy Pascal, “jump street merging with mib i think that’s clean and rad and powerful.”

While the script and crossover seemed like a sure thing on the cast’s end, Tatum revealed “bureaucracy, kind of above the line stuff” kept the movie from going forward.

Despite the roadblocks, Tatum is still down to finish the trilogy, telling ComicBook, “You know what, I’m going to put some good juju out there and I’m going to say I would love to see 23 Jump Street. I would love to do it with Jonah, and Jonah I know wants to do it. We would love to just get to go play again.”

