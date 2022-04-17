ACE Family accused of lying about ticket sales for Family Fest event

The ACE Family are being accused of faking the number of tickets they’ve sold to their upcoming event, ACE Family Fest, which they claim has completely sold out.

Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz, the faces of The ACE Family YouTube channel, began selling tickets on April 9 for their ACE Family Fest event. Austin and Catherine teased the event as a “mixture of Disneyland and Coachella.”

The event is set for July 9, and according to their official website, has been completely sold out.

Although the ACE Family claims that they sold out on both the V.I.P Pass as well as the Club Pass, one YouTuber is claiming that the ACE Family is lying about how many tickets they sold.

YouTuber claims ACE Family lied about sold-out event

YouTuber MadCatster posted a video on April 12 detailing why they believe that the ACE Family Fest is a “scam.”

In the video, Catster shows that his friend had added a million tickets from both the Club Pass and V.I.P Pass to their cart, which then revealed how many tickets were available in total.

At the time of posting, there were thousands of tickets available for purchase from both tiers. The website revealed that there were nearly 4,000 Club Passes left, as well as over 7,500 V.I.P Passes. Mere hours later, the event read that both Passes were completely sold out.

Catster also claims that the event is a “failure” overall and that the number of tickets they’ve actually sold simply can’t support the grand scale of the event they are going for.

With the event just around the corner, only time will tell if the event is real and how many people really did buy tickets.